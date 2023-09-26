LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Jersey Mike’s sub shop and a new Starbucks location will both be open soon in Lebanon County.

According to Jersey Mike’s, their new Lebanon location will soon be making its debut in a newly constructed building at 2203 West Cumberland Street. The new franchise location is owned and operated Matt Patterson.

“We are excited to open our 20th location in Central Pennsylvania and another great location in Lebanon,” Patterson said. “The Lebanon community has had a very positive reaction to this location, and we look forward to serving even more of the area.”

The new Lebanon Jersey Mike’s will hold its official grand opening on Wednesday, September 27. According to Jersey Mike’s, in addition to the grand opening, the new location will be actively fundraising to support Aaron’s Acres until Sunday, October 1.

Upon its grand opening, the new location will offer in-store ordering and online ordering for pick-up through their website or the Jersey Mike’s app. The locations hours of operations will be:

Mondays – Sundays // 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Currently, Jersey Mike’s is hiring for the new Lebanon location and if you are interested in applying you can click here.

In addition to the new Jersey Mike’s on 2203 West Cumberland Street, a new Starbucks location recently opened right next door. According to Starbuck’s website, the new location is now open and operational and comes equipped with a drive-thru, in-store ordering, and mobile ordering options as well.

The hours of operation for the new Starbucks are: