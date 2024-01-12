CITY OF LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A locally owned cafe in Lancaster County recently announced that it will be closing its doors after being in business for the past decade.

The popular Commonwealth Kitchen & Cafe, located at 420 Pearl Street in the City of Lancaster, is owned and operated by Rachael Vieni Reinmiller. The local establishment first made its Midstate debut back in September of 2013 and has since been offering breakfast, brunch, lunch, and catering options for its customers.

According to a January 6, 2024 Facebook post, the Commonwealth Kitchen & Cafe will be officially closing its doors next month.

“We were very recently told that our lease would not be extended in this space, and with the building for sale for almost a year, this was not a complete shock,” the Commonwealth Kitchen & Cafe shared on Facebook.

The owner goes on to say that although their sit-down eatery will be closing, the ‘Commonwealth’ has secured a commercial kitchen space to allow them to continue the catering side of the business.

Furthermore, the Commonwealth Kitchen also plans on hosting pop-up brunches and potentially bringing back their “Supper Club” in the future.

According to Reinmiller, she hopes to eventually open a new cafe location in the future, but an official reopening date and location have not yet been determined.

“We will continue catering without disruption and will be looking to pursue pop-up events until the right opportunity to reopen a brick-and-mortar happens,” Reinmiller said in an email to abc27 news. “I’m incredibly proud of the last 10.5 years and the success of the business being open and ran by a first-generation American woman with no family background in restaurant ownership.”

The Commonwealth Kitchen & Cafe will officially close its doors on Monday, February 19.

“Our food and beverages were served with love and integrity,” Reinmiller added. “We will miss our neighborhood and the regulars who have supported us over the last decade.”

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.