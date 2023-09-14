LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A ground breaking ceremony is being held on Thursday, September 14 for the construction of a new U-Haul storage facility in Lebanon.

According to U-Haul’s Area District Vice President Mike Zemba, the new U-Haul storage facility is going to be operated by the already existing U-Haul Moving & Storage which is located at 1440 Cumberland Street.

The new 60,880-square-foot storage facility is going to be constructed directly across the street at 1437 Cumberland Street. According to Zemba, the general contractor for the new facility is Wohlsen Construction and upon its completion, it will feature 830 indoor self-storage units and each unit will come equipped with climate-control options and high-tech security features.

The official groundbreaking ceremony took place earlier today at 11 a.m. According to Zemba, the project is expected to take about 11 months to complete and is anticipated to have its grand opening in September of 2024.

U-Haul has been serving the Lebanon area since 1979 and upon opening their new facility, they will create an additional 10 to 12 new jobs.

