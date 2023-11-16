LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — This year’s 2024 Java Journey in Lebanon County will be kicking off its 5th annual event this January.

According to Visit Lebanon Valley, they will be officially starting this year’s Java Journey on Thursday, January 11, 2024, and the event will continue until Monday, March 11.

The Java Journey is an event that partners with several local coffee shops and cafes around Lebanon County and offers customers the chance to collect stamps as they visit each participating location.

This year, the participating coffee shops and cafes include:

“This will be our fifth year for the Java Journey and every year it interests more people,” Visit Lebanon Valley President Jennifer Kuzo said. “It’s a great way to discover the best cups of joe while experiencing charming small towns, unique flavors and secret drinks.”

If you are interested in participating in this year’s “coffee trail” for the chance to win various prizes, you can pick up a passport for your stamps and a mug at any of the participating locations for just $10 once the event begins.

A new addition to this year’s event is a $30 gift set which will include two mugs, two Java Journey passports, and a reusable thermal tote. The new gift set will be available for pre-sale from November 25 to December 23 while supplies last.

For more information on this year’s Java Journey event, you can go to Visit Lebanon Valley’s website or follow the Java Journey Facebook group.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.