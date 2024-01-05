PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — A locally-owned bakery will soon be opening its doors in a space that was formerly occupied by an Italian eatery.

Back in October of 2022, a Jonestown, Pa. native named Epiphany Shay launched her very own Shay’s Bakery. She started off by selling a wide variety of her savory and sweet baked goods at the Sunset Flea Market in Lebanon County.

After selling her baked goods “in the parking lot” of the flea market, Shay transitioned to offering her products at her very own stand in the Lebanon Farmers Market, back in March of 2023.

Now, after about two years of operating her baking business, Shay has announced that she will be opening her first brick-and-mortar storefront at the former Taste of Sicily, located at 132 East Main Street in Palmyra.

“You know I have been baking for almost my whole life,” Shay explained. “I mean I have been helping my mom in the kitchen ever since I could walk!”

Shay’s new brick-and-mortar location is approximately 1,300 square feet in size and will be capable of seating about 15 guests at a time. However, it should be noted that in the warmer months, Shay’s Bakery will be able to accommodate more guests with its outdoor patio seating.

The new bakery will also operate as a grab-and-go establishment for people looking to grab a quick bite to eat.

According to Shay, her bakery is mainly focused on offering freshly made bread and other savory baked goods; however, she also offers various sweet creations as well – most of which are baked by her mother who prefers the sweeter side of baking.

Some of the offerings at Shay’s Bakery consist of:

Fresh bread

French Bread Pizza with original sauce

Soups

Fresh donuts

Sourdough Cinnamon Rolls

Macaroons

Lemon Raspberry Olive Oil cake

Italian-style pound cake and a lot more!

Moving forward, Shay says she is planning to hold a soft opening next week, and then expects to have an official grand opening by the end of January or early February 2024.

Once Shay’s Bakery is open, it will be operational Tuesdays through Saturdays.

“[Opening soon] feels unreal,” Shay added. “I never expected to go from a parking lot to a farmers market stand, and then to a brick-and-mortar space of our own this soon! It just feels surreal.”

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.