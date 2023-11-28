HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new locally owned barber shop will soon open its doors in the South of Market (SoMa) district in Harrisburg.

The new Jojo’s Barbershop will soon be opening its doors on 11 South 3rd Street in Harrisburg. According to SoMa, the new establishment is owned and operated by Johanna Martin, and she will offer washes and cuts for men, women, and children.

Additionally, the new Jojo’s Barbershop will also offer specialty services such as coloring, undercuts, and hair design.

“The dream for me is creating space that people can walk into with a sense of ease and excitement and leave feeling affirmed. I’m truly lucky to serve the downtown area,” Martin shared.

The new barbershop’s hours of operations will be:

Tuesdays – Fridays // 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturdays // 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Once open, customers will be able to make an appointment by calling (717)-280-9178 or you can click here to book an appointment online.

Jojo’s Barbershop will host an official Open House on Saturday, December 2 starting at 5 p.m.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.