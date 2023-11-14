CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — A locally popular brewing company and a local cookie company recently announced a collaboration to create a ‘Salted Caramel Pretzel Stout’.

The Appalachian Brewing Company and Taylor Chip recently announced that they have partnered up and will soon be releasing this year’s new seasonal brew, called Midnight Fridge Raider: Salted Caramel Pretzel Stout.

According to the Appalachian Brewing Company, their new brew is created by using hundreds of Taylor Chip’s Salted Caramel Pretzel cookies.

“With something like this you want little thumbprints all the way through, and then you put it all together and it makes you think of 100 things, including of course, Taylor Chip cookies,” Appalachian Brewing Company’s Brewmaster Bruce Tanner said.

The new collaborative brew will be offered in limited quantities and is slated for an official release on Wednesday, November 15. Pop-up events with samples of the new brew are scheduled to take place at Taylor Chip’s Manheim and York County locations on Friday, November 17 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

It’s important to note that the Canned version of the new beer will be hitting the shelves of select distributors this week as well.

“Whatever you believe or whatever your thing is that’s your story, we need to be genuine. The best thing any business can do right now is really to become themselves and be the influencers,” Taylor Chip owner Doug Taylor said.