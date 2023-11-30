CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHMT) — This past week in the Midstate we had two new businesses open their doors and another that announced its grand opening date!
The Shag Bar:
- This 70’s themed, “groovy” bar recently opened its doors on the second floor of The Corner at Musser in Lancaster County. The new hip hangout spot features a new bar section along with seating for about 27 guests at a time. They opened their doors to the public back on November 22.
Uncle Bob’s Vintage Toys:
- A local Veteran recently announced the grand opening date of his new pop culture collectibles and vintage toy store. Uncle Bob’s Vintage Toys will open up in Cumberland County on December 12. Once open, the new shop will offer thousands of toys, games, posters, and more – all of which span from the 70s to today.
Fyre Lounge & Bar:
- A new “hot” bar and lounge recently opened at the Colonial Park Mall back in October 2023. The Fyre Lounge and Bar opened in a 6,600-square-foot space that is capable of accommodating up to 175 people at a time. The new location offers an Indian-American fusion food menu that also has a Nepali influence.