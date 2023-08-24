CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — This week on the Local Business Beat we are going to highlight a recent food truck competition winner, a new Italian Bakery, and a recent closure!
Scoop O Dough:
- This cookie dough food truck opened its doors back in 2018 and is owned and operated by 22-year-old Gavin Binner. Early this month, Binner and Scoop O Dough won two awards during the first annual Lancaster’s Best Food Truck competition, which was run by the Joyful Doberman Rescue of PA. Binner plans on growing the business beyond Pennsylvania in the near future.
Massimo’s Italian Bakery:
- A family-owned Italian bakery recently opened its third location in Lemoyne, Pa. The bakery is owned by the Rubino family and it had its grand opening back on August 21. The new storefront is operated by Alessia Gambino, who is the oldest daughter of Massimo Rubino.
Panera Bread:
- A Panera Bread location in Harrisburg has officially closed its doors for good. The location has been shuttered since October 2022, and at the time Panera said they would reopen in the future – that was until the paperwork was filed to evict Panera, which led them to vacate.