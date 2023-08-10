CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — This week on abc27’s Local Business Beat, we highlighted a new bakery, pizzeria, and the relocation of a popular BBQ restaurant.
Official BBQ & Burgers:
- This is a longtime BBQ restaurant that has been located in Harrisburg for almost ten years. The father and son owners, Brandon and Chuck Miller, took over the business back in 2016. Soon, they will be relocating the business from Harrisburg to Carlisle. They hope to open the new restaurant, which will be named Official Brewing Co., in October 2023.
Brixx Pizza & Chixx:
- A new Pizzeria with a twist recently opened its doors in York County. The new Brixx Pizza & Chixx is owned and operated by Jim Martin and Mark Vottero. This new eatery will focus primarily on stromboli, pizza, and broasted chicken – they had their soft opening on Tuesday, August 1.
Sweeter Than Sap:
- A young Central Pennsylvania native named Sara Parrish is soon going to unveil her first-ever bakery this Saturday, August 12. The new bakery is called Sweeter Than Sap and will offer a wide variety of homemade sweets such as cake jars, cupcakes, cakes, fresh bagels, cinnamon rolls, and a lot more.