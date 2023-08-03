CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — This week on the local business beat we are going to highlight a new ice cream shop, a sandwich shop, and a new toy store!
Scoops of Satire:
- This is a new ice cream shop in Hanover that has a stand-up comedy theme. The new Scoops of Satire is located right next to a comedy club named Church of Satire – both of which are owned and operated by Jim and Tara Bryan. The new ice cream shop opened its doors on July 22.
Gus Deraco’s Italian Sandwiches:
- This long-time, family owned Italian Sandwich shop recently reopened after its March 2023 closure. The new owners and operators are Traci Ginnona, and her husband Ron Ginnona and they reopened the shop back on July 25 for a soft opening.
Toys on the Square:
- A new 15,000-square-foot toy store recently opened its doors in Hummelstown. The owner and operator Grafton Stine opened the new Toys on the Square in the former Rhoads Hallmark & Gift Shop, which closed in December of 2022.