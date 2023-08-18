CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — This week on abc27’s Local Business Beat, we highlighted an upcoming glass art studio, a new antique shop, and a new golf simulator facility.
Glass Turtle Studio:
- This new stained glass art studio will soon open its doors in York County. The new studio is owned and operated by Colleen Webb, who has been making her glass creations for the past 10 years. The new studio will offer a retail section as well as glass art classes for interested individuals.
Pleasant View Antiques:
- A new antique shop recently opened its doors in Cumberland County. The new shop is owned and operated by Liz and Joe Knouse, who are local educators and history enthusiasts. The new antique store is located in the historic 1800s Herron Cottage, which was previously owned by a former president’s family.
The Golf Loft:
- The Golf Loft is a state-of-the-art indoor golf simulator facility that recently opened its doors above the Fat Bat Brewing Company in Hanover, York County. The new location is owned and operated by Logan Mummert, and the facility has three simulator bays and a putting green.