ADAMSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A locally owned micro brewery will soon unveil its newest taproom in Lancaster County.

Columbia Kettle Works was first founded back in 2014 and is owned and operated by mechanical engineers, Bill Collister and partner Rod Smith. The two owners recently expanded their Midstate microbrewery and will soon open their newest taproom on 2800 North Reading Road in Adamstown.

This will become the brewery’s second taproom to open its doors in Lancaster County, and they also own and operate a brewpub location in Columbia, PA, which is where their ten-barrel automated brewing system is located.

According to Collister, he and Smith have a brewing license which allows them to have up to three locations. Since Columbia Kettle Works does not distribute or can their microbrews, they depend on in-house sales, which led them to move forward with opening a third location.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The new Columbia Kettle Works has been undergoing renovations since January of 2023. The new location, which is owned by IronSpire LLC, is capable of seating about 50 to 55 guests on the inside and 30 additional guests at their outside section.

The interior of the new facility features a “very contemporary” design with “a lot of metal and industrial” accents, according to Collister. The new taproom also comes equipped with 16 beer taps and has a fully operation kitchen.

It is important to note that although Collister and Smith do not own the building, they were still very involved in the design phase of the renovations.

The new Columbia Kettle Works taproom is slated to have its grand opening this weekend, starting on Friday, November 10 through Sunday, November 12. Moving forward, the new taproom’s hours of operation will be:

Wednesdays – Fridays // 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturdays // 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sundays // 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“This has been one of those things where the journey [to opening] has been just as enjoyable and rewarding as getting to the final destination,” Collister explained.

In the future, Collister says that he and his partner may consider getting a second brewing license in order to once again expand Columbia Kettle Works footprint across the Midstate.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.