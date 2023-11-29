HUMMLESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A locally owned health and fitness business is currently constructing its second Midstate location.

Mary’s Health & Fitness is owned and operated by a Hershey native named Mary Driscoll, who has almost 20 years of experience in personal training. Driscoll says that she started personal training almost immediately after graduating from Penn State University back in 2004.

She would then go on to launch her own business called Mary’s Health & Fitness, in 2015.

At first, the business started small, with Driscoll hosting personal training sessions for clients at Memorial Park near Hershey High School. She says that after growing her client base she eventually opened her first brick-and-mortar studio on West Main Street in Hummelstown.

Then, about three years ago, Driscoll unveiled a more permanent facility which is located at 309 Hockersville Road in Hershey. Now, Driscoll is getting ready to open her newest addition, called Mary’s Training Center.

“I have dreamed of opening this [training center] since I was young,” Driscoll explained. “For the last 20 years, I have been working in this industry and I finally felt ready to do this!”

The new 40,000-square-foot training center is currently under construction at 981 Bullfrog Valley Road in Hummelstown. Upon its completion, Driscoll says that the new facility will boast a 28,000-square-foot indoor turf field, alongside a 2,500-square-foot strength and conditioning room.

Mary’s Training Center will also feature a recovery room that includes a HydroWorx Underwater Treadmill and Normatec recovery pants. There will also be an office space and nutrition counseling on-site as well.

To see what other services Mary’s Health & Fitness offers, you can click here.

According to Driscoll, her fitness center in Hershey is more geared towards working with adults, whereas her new training center will be designed for youth and student-athletes. Not only will the new training center offer scholarships in hopes of never turning anyone away, but the center will also offer academic tutoring.

“In order to have well-rounded youth, I feel like we need to teach positive fitness habits – but school is really important too,” Driscoll emphasized.

It should also be mentioned that a big goal of Driscoll’s is to maintain relationships with her clients by keeping class sizes small at both locations. Specifically, she says that she keeps a ratio of one personal trainer for every six clients.

Once the new training center is completed, Driscoll expects to create over 50 new jobs in the area. She is currently hiring for multiple positions including personal trainers, physical therapy staff, tutors, cleaning staff, and a lot more!

If you are interested in applying for a position, you can email info@maryshealthandfitness.com

The turf field at Mary’s Training Center will be open and available to rent starting on January 1, 2024. The remainder of the facility is expected to be completed in February and will be followed up with a March 2024 grand opening.

“[Opening the training center] is a dream come true – everything in this facility is [going to be] elite,” Driscoll added. “We will teach you on the best equipment and offer the top knowledge in the community.”

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.