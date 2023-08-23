LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) — The family-owned Massimo’s Italian Bakery recently expanded and opened their third brick-and-mortar location.

Massimo’s Italian Bakery is owned and operated by the Rubino family, who moved to the United States from Palermo, Sicily back in 2000.

In February 2020, Massimo Rubino opened his family’s first bakery in Mechanicsburg. Today, he and his wife Irene Rubino own and operate that location, which can be found at 612 East Simpson Street.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Later in April 2023, the family expanded and opened their second location in York County on 205 Pauline Drive, which is now owned and operated by one of the Rubino’s daughters, Claudia. This location is called Massimo’s Italian Restaurant & Bakery.

Most recently, back on Monday, August 21, the Rubino’s held the grand opening of their newest 1,500-square-foot bakery location in Lemoyne. The new location is owned and operated by the oldest daughter Alessia Gambino. According to Gambino, this is the first storefront location that she has had the opportunity to own and operate herself.

“[Having my own location] is amazing and I am very grateful to my father for teaching me literally everything that I know,” Gambino said. “All of us [in the family] carry the same amount of passion.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to Gambino, some of the most popular homemade baked goods that her new Lemoyne location offers consists of:

Canolis

Cookies

Gelato

Sfogliatella

To check out some more of what Massimo’s Italian Bakery locations offer, you can click here.

The new location in Lemoyne is capable of seating about 10 guests and the new shop is located on 304 Market Street. Their hours of operation for the new location are:

Mondays through Sundays // 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

According to Gambino, her family said that they may consider expanding their footprint even further across the Midstate in the upcoming future.

“We never said that we wanted to have three locations, but now we do,” Gambino added. “So I guess we will just have to wait and see.”