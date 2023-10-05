HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Two local Midstate restaurant owners recently unveiled their new Italian and Greek pizzeria in Harrisburg.

The new Cheezzy Pie is owned by two Midstate native brothers named Niko and John Kranias, and the operator of the newly opened establishment is Geovani Urbina. Owning and operating an eatery is nothing new for the two brothers – they are also the owners of the Olive Oil Grille, which opened in Camp Hill back in May of 2019.

According to Niko, he and his brother’s main goal with the new Cheezzy Pie is to go back to their family’s roots, and to provide a “fresh perspective on a traditional concept.” The brother’s father was also a Midstate pizza shop owner and was one of the founders of the long-time Tommy’s Pizza, which opened in Gettysburg back in 1972.

The brothers now hope to revive their father’s quality and style, and bring it back to the Midstate.

Cheezzy Pie offers a variety of New York-style pizzas, pasta, make-your-own salads, and Philadelphia-style hoagies. According to Niko, one thing that makes their hoagies stand out from others around the area is that all of their hoagies are made with specialty bread rolls from Liscio’s Bakery.





Zorba the Greek pizza

To check out Cheezzy Pie’s full menu, you can click here.

The new pizzeria is located in a 1,200-square-foot space on 4315 Jonestown Road, which was previously occupied by The Wild Tomato. According to Niko, Cheezzy Pie is a takeout and delivery-only eatery and customers can order online from the pizzeria on their website.

Cheezzy Pie opened its doors back on Saturday, September 23, and its hours of operation are:

Tuesdays – Sundays // 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Mondays // CLOSED

“[Opening Cheezzy Pie] feels great,” Niko said. “I’m excited, I have always wanted to bring this pizza concept to the Harrisburg Market.”

If you are interested in working at the new Cheezzy Pie, you can apply in person or send an email to info@cheezzypie.com