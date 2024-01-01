CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The year 2023 has finally come to an end, but it is only the beginning for more than 40 new eateries that opened their doors this past year.
To help ring in the New Year, abc27 news compiled a listed of the new restaurants that opened in Central Pennsylvania in 2023.
Adams County
- Sign of the Buck // 27 Chambersburg Street
Cumberland County
- Revolutionary Hot Sauce // 30 South Market Street
- Wild Rabbit Pies & Pints // 314 Bridge Street
- Luna Italian Cuisine // 100 Legacy Park Drive
- Chop Shish // 2201 Market Street
- Santucci’s Original Square Pizza // 5235 Simpson Ferry Road
- Nonna Ilva // 204 North Hanover Street
- Get Smok’d BBQ // 1104 Carlisle Road
- EggMania // 5510 Carlisle Pike
- Hunger 2 Go // 5313 East Trindle Road
Dauphin County
- Potato Coop // 2650 Gravel Road
- Real Elite Buffet // 15 North 3rd Street
- Swatara Restaurant & Bar // 5610 Derry Street
- Chef Tony’s Bistro // 5948 Linglestown Road
- Hershey Spice Restaurant & Bar // 1144 East Chocolate Avenue
- Cheezzy Pie // 4315 Jonestown Road
- Got Jerk island Grill & Juice Bar // 1313 North 2nd Street
- Fire Lounge & Bar // 4600 Jonestown Road
- Shakedown BBQ // 1708 Fairmont Drive
Franklin County
- Hidden Key Brewery // 101 West Baltimore Street
- Primanti Brothers // 983 Norland Avenue
Lancaster County
- Noodle King // 2350 Lincoln Highway
- Prince Street Cafe // 301 Locust Street
- Koshary Station // 4 South Prince Street
- Sushi Heaven // 35 South Willowdale Drive
- Passerine // 114 North Prince Street
- Tracy’s Tasties Hoagies // 1792 Columbia Avenue
- Shake Shack // 1100 Christopher Place
- Hills to Sea // 433 North Reading Road
- Frisco’s Chicken // 2416 Willow Street Pike
- Pizzeria Luca // 1200 Christopher Place
- BeirHall Brewing // 1703 New Holland Pike
- Rawlinsville Brickhouse // 3 Drytown Road
- Pho Lotus // 1223 Lancaster Road
Lebanon County
- Wich Way Sandwiches // 443 Mountville Drive
- 7th Street Bar & Grill // 1663 North 7th Street
- Room 101: The Med // 35 West Main Street
- Mill 72 // 1784 Quentin Road
- Jersey Mikes // 2203 West Cumberland Street
- Miaa Mexican Bistro // 615 East Main Street
- Snitz Creek Brewery // 2701 Horseshoe Pike
York County
- Chef Lama, Indian Nepali Cuisine // 3320 East Market Street
- Plaza Azteca // 1080 Carlisle Street
- Mesa Moreira // 58 West Market Street
- Brixx Pizza & Chixx // 161 West Jackson Street
- The 2 Brothers Family Restaurant // 2935 East Prospect Road
- Riverside Subs // 246 Hellam Street