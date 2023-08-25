HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new athletic store will soon be taking over the former Disney Outlet at the Hershey Tanger Outlets.

abc27 news reported back in May when the popular Disney Outlet at the Hershey Tanger Outlets closed its doors. Following the May 14 closure, only one Disney Outlet location remained in all of Pennsylvania.

The last Disney Outlet can be found in Lancaster County at the Shops at Rockvale in suite 1716.

According to a spokesperson with the Hershey Tanger Outlets, they will soon be moving a new Puma store into the space formerly occupied by the Disney Outlet. The official grand opening of this new location is still unknown.

The upcoming Puma location is just one of many new stores that have opened their doors in recent months at the Hershey Tanger Outlets, which includes the new Nike, Crocs, and Oakley store fronts.

The Hershey Tanger Outlets are located at 46 Outlet Square, and their hours of operation are:

Mondays – Saturdays // 10a.m. to 8p.m.

Sundays // 11a.m. to 7p.m.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.