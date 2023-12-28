CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — This week in the Midstate, we had a popular brewery open a new location, a new children’s fitness center that will soon make its debut, and a local coffee shop closure.

This is a new children’s fitness facility that will soon make its debut in Lancaster County. The new facility will be 3,000 square feet in size and will offer morning and evening classes. The franchise is based in Texas and the new KidStrong in Lancaster is expected to open in February 2024.

Snitz Creek Brewery recently opened its newest location in Lebanon County. This is now the third establishment that the local brewery has opened in the Midstate, and is located in the space that was formerly occupied by the Mount Gretna Brewery.

The Starbucks coffee cafe that is located across the street from the Harrisburg Mall recently closed its doors. Presumably, this is due to PennDOT’s I-83 expansion project, which has displaced many other businesses along Paxton Street.

