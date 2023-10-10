HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new children’s museum in Hershey will be opening its door in the coming months.

According to NAI CIR, an 8,024-square-foot space on 3065 Elizabethtown Road in Hershey, Pa., which was previously occupied by University Music Service, has officially been leased to the new Hershey Children’s Museum.

The new Hershey Children’s Museum is an indoor playing and learning center that was “designed especially for children 8 and under,” according to their website. The new children’s establishment will features over 40 different exhibits for children to explore.

To check out some more of the “self-guided” activities that will be available at the Hershey Children’s Museum, you can click here.

Hershey Children’s Museum will offer memberships in addition to opportunities to host birthday parties as well. The new museum’s admission rates will be $16 for children ages 2 – 6 and $6 for adults and kids 13 or older.

According to their website, the Hershey Children’s Museum is expected to open at some point in December of 2023. Upon their grand opening, their hours of operation will be:

Mondays – Thursdays // 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fridays – Saturdays // 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sundays // 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

This recent transaction was handled by Casey Khuri and Amber Corbo of NAI CIR.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.