ETTERS, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Chinese buffet will soon be opening its doors in a popular York County shopping center.

According to a December 27 Facebook post by Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate, a new restaurant called the Xing Xing Buffet recently leased a space at the Newberry Pointe shopping center, which is located off of Old Trail Road and Pleasant View Drive.

This new buffet is going to be situated between Great Clips and TNC Nails & Spa.

Xing Xing Buffet leased an approximately 5,000-square-foot space that was previously occupied by the Hong Kong Buffet, which is now closed.

The listing agents for this recent lease were Tyler Gettel, Ashlee Lehman, Blake Shaffer, Brad Rohrbaugh, and Chad Stine of Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate.

