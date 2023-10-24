HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Dunkin’ restaurant officially opened its doors in a new Harrisburg location.

According to Dunkin’, the new restaurant made its debut at 4105 North Front Street earlier today on Tuesday, October 24. The new location held the grand opening celebration from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. where they surprised the first 100 guests in line with “Free Coffee for A Year” giveaways.

The new 2,200-square-foot Dunkin’ also held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m., where Dunkin’ franchisee Alex Smigelski presented a check for $500 to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

According to Dunkin’s website, the new Harrisburg location’s hours of operation are:

Mondays – Sundays // 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

According to Dunkin’, the company was first founded back in 1950 and now has more than 13,200 restaurants across 40 global markets.