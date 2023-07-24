YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — abc27 news recently confirmed that there will be a new Dunkin’ location opening soon in York County.

According to a spokesperson for Dunkin’, the new restaurant is going to be located at 3245 Susquehanna Trail in York, right across the street from an existing 7-Eleven convenience store. The new restaurant location is expected to open its doors in the Spring of 2024.

It should be noted that the franchise owner of this new location is Neil Patel.

The new Dunkin’ restaurant in York is going to be in an approximately 6,255 square foot space, according to a recent tweet by Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate.

abc27 news also covered another new Dunkin’ location that will be opening its doors by the end of July in Harrisburg. This new Dunkin’ restaurant will be located at 4105 North Front Street, which was formerly occupied by Taco Bell.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.