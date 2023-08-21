REEDSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Dunkin restaurant will soon have its grand opening in Mifflin County.

According to Dunkin, the new restaurant is going to be located at 15 Gateway Drive in Reedsville and will occupy a 2,441-square-foot space. The new location is owned and operated by franchisees Gary and Erik Oden and Amy Oden-Bitner, who are also the owners and operators of four other Central Pennsylvanian Dunkin restaurants.

The new Reedsville-based Dunkin will feature a drive-thru lane, a modern indoor design, complimentary WIFI, and an innovative tap system as well. According to Dunkin, the new location will also introduce a new area that is specifically for mobile order pick-ups to make the process quicker.

Upon opening the new restaurant, the owners anticipate creating about 30 new jobs.

Dunkin’s hours of operation will be:

Mondays – Sundays // 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The new Dunkin location opened its doors in Friday, August 18, but will be holding its official grand opening event on Monday, August 28.