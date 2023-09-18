LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new family-owned bakery that also specializes in catering and charcuterie boards recently made its debut in Lancaster County.

The new KelSas Sweet Box is owned and operated by two Lancaster native sisters-in-law named Sasha Santana and Kelly Carlucci, who officially founded their bakery businesses back in 2020. According to Santana, she and Carlucci have always had a passion for baking and cooking, and since between the two of them they have 11 kids, it’s something they do a lot of!

“We both had a love for food growing up – we love to cook, love to bake, and we love making people happy,” Santana explained. “We started just making things for family and friends and they really liked it. We started to grow through word of mouth and quickly realized that we needed to open a storefront.”

Though Santana and Carlucci founded the business in 2020, due to a lack of capital during the peak of COVID-19, they had to wait to expand into a brick-and-mortar storefront. According to Santana, originally KelSas Sweet Box was mainly focused on offering a variety of mini cheese cake flavors.

“We started with offering mini cheesecakes since it was something we both grew up on and then we realized that we loved other things too, like charcuterie,” Santana added.

Almost three years after its founding, KelSas Sweet Box held its official grand opening on 25 North Prince Street on Tuesday, September 5.

Their new approximately 1,200 square foot space is a grab-and-go concept, though according to Santana, they plan on adding limited indoor seating for the upcoming winter months. It’s also important to note that the owners are currently in the process of adding the ability to order from KelSas Sweet Box online through their website.

Today, KelSas Sweet Box offers a wide range of baked goods in addition to offering personalized “build your own” charcuterie boards, salads, and sandwiches. Each of these offerings can be provided for special events since KelSas Sweet Box also provides catering opportunities.

“Congratulations” charcuterie board

Bridal charcuterie board

To check out more of what KelSas Sweet Box has to offer, you can click here to see their full menu.

KelSas Sweet Box’s hours of operations are subject to change in the future, but are currently:

Tuesdays – Fridays // 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturdays // 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“[Opening KelSas Sweet Box] actually feels amazing,” Santana said. “This is something we always hoped to do – we just always wanted to choose our own way and we are excited. We have had a lot of support from family, friends, and the community and it feels great.”