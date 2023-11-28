HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new locally owned bar and lounge officially opened at a long-time mall in Harrisburg.

The Fyre Lounge & Bar recently opened its doors back on Monday, October 16. The owners of the new ‘hot’ establishment are Surjeet “Rick” Collotia, along with four other unnamed partners.

According to Rick, he had previously owned an establishment called the Lucky 7 Tavern, which was located on Maclay Street in Harrisburg. This time around, his new Fyre Lounge & Bar is located at the Colonial Park Mall, on 4600 Jonestown Road, in suite 89.

It is important to note, that this space was previously occupied by a Buffalo Wild Wings, which closed back in December of 2022.

The Fyre Lounge & Bar’s new space is approximately 6,600 square feet and is capable of seating about 175 guests at a time. According to Rick, the Fyre Lounge & Bar offers an Indian-American fusion food menu that has a Nepali influence. They also offer a full drink menu as well.

Rick described his new establishment as a “chill lounge” where people can enjoy select entertainment, such as comedy shows, live music, special events, parties, and more! The owners also expressed interest in possibly hosting esports tournaments in the future as well.

Furthermore, the Fyre Lounge & Bar has multiple sections that can be rented out, so guests can hold their own special event inside the newly renovated space. For more information, you can send an email to: fyrelounge2023@gmail.com

The hours of operation for the new Fyre Lounge & Bar are:

Mondays – Thursdays // 11 a.m. to Midnight

Fridays – Sundays // 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

“[Opening our doors] feels good and we have had a really great response from the people who come in,” Rick added. “We created a nice hangout place where people can also get some good food.”

According to Rick, he and his partners plan on holding an official grand opening celebration for the Fyre Lounge & Bar at the start of the new year.