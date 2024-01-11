CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — This week in the Midstate a locally owned gluten-free bakery announced its upcoming opening, a local cafe officially reopened its doors, and some big changes were announced for a historic warehouse.

A new gluten-free bakery will soon be opening its doors in Lititz, Pa. The new bakery is going to be located in a space that was formerly occupied by The Sugar Whipped Bakery, which closed in December 2023. In addition to gluten-free treats, the new Erica Joy Bakes will also offer vegan and dairy-free products as well.

The popular Cafe Fresco recently reopened its doors in a new Linglestown space. The cafe was previously located on Paxton Street in Harrisburg but needed to relocate due to the 1-83 expansion project. They are now open Mondays through Saturdays.

The historic J.B. Fishel’s Bakery warehouse in York County will soon be converted into a multi-tenant entertainment complex. The 52,000-square-foot warehouse will be home to about 25 different tenants and is expected to make its official debut in about a year.

