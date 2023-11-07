LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular cookie franchise that was founded in Arizona will soon be opening its first Central Pennsylvania-based location in the coming months.

A new Dirty Dough Cookies will soon be opening its doors at 1020 Lititz Pike, inside the Shoppes at Kissel Village in Lititz, Lancaster County.

Dirty Dough Cookies is most known for offering a wide variety of stuffed gooey cookies, which they describe as “super stuffed cookie bombs.” Some of the flavors listed on their website consist of Pumpkindoodle, Stuffed Chocolate Chip, Raspberry Toasted Tart, and many more.

To check out what other flavors Dirty Dough Cookies offers, you can click here.

According to the franchisee owner Marguerite Sottek, this new location is currently in the “permitting and build out phase”, but is expected to open its doors in the spring of 2024. The new 1,600-square-foot space is expected to create about 10 new part-time jobs once it opens.

Upon its spring 2024 grand opening, the hours of operation for the new Dirty Dough Cookies will be:

Mondays – Saturdays // 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sundays // 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In addition to the new Lancaster County location, Dirty Dough Cookies is also soon opening a second Pennsylvania location in Monroe County as well, according to their website.

This popular cookie company was first founded by Bennett Maxwell back in 2018. According to their website, Dirty Dough Cookies currently has 44 locations scattered across the United States and expects to debut 61 new stores in the near future.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.