HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Hot Topic retail storefront will soon be opening its doors at the Hershey Tanger Outlets.

According to the Tanger Outlets’ website, a new Hot Topic will soon be making its debut in suite 118, which is situated between the Sketchers and Champion storefronts. The new location is going to be offering a wide variety of music and pop-culture-related apparel.

The new Hot Topic is anticipated to open its doors in the Fall of 2023, according to signage that has recently been posted on the front windows of the store.

If you are interested in applying for a job with Hot Topic, you are encouraged to visit their hiring website at www.workatht.com

The Hershey Tanger Outlets are located at 46 Outlet Square, and their hours of operation are:

Mondays – Saturdays //10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sundays //11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

