LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Indian restaurant chain will soon be expanding, and opening a new location in Lancaster.

Tikka Shack, which is an Indian-style restaurant franchise that offers a vast variety of Indian cuisines, will soon be opening its second location in the Midstate. According to their website, the Indian restaurant also has a location in Mechanicsburg on 825 Hogestown Road.

According to a representative with Tikka Shack, the new restaurant will soon come to occupy a 2,700-square-foot space on 35 North Queen Street. This new location will be capable of seating 60 guests at a time.

“Based on the response we received after opening our first location in Mechanicsburg lots of customers requested to open stores in many cities around [Central Pennsylvania]. We chose Lancaster & Hershey to open our next 2 locations in Central PA and plan to open in other cities soon,” a representative of Tikka Shack said in an email.

Construction on the new location has already begun, and the franchise owners of the new Lancaster-based establishment will be Snehal Patel and Jaydeep Kachhela.

Tikka Shack hopes to open in Lancaster by the end of December 2023.

