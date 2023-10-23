LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Local restaurant owners recently unveiled their new Italian pizzeria in Lancaster.

The new Pizzeria Luca is owned and operated by Midstate restaurant owners Leeann and Taylor Mason. The couple are also the owners and operators of the well-known Italian kitchen named Luca, which opened its doors at 436 W. James Street, back in 2016.

Originally, the Italian kitchen named Luca served a wide variety of homemade Italian cuisines, in addition to their specialty pizzas. According to Leeann, during the shutdowns of the 2020 pandemic, the owner’s ability to provide their pizzas for takeout is what helped to keep them afloat during that tumultuous time.

“During the pandemic, we realized that we were really lucky that we had a product that could be put into a box and ordered for takeout,” Leeann explained. “Our pizzas kept [our business] alive.”

Following this realization, the Mason’s began thinking of ideas for how they could give their pizzas a home of their own, while also helping to “make them accessible for everyone”. This led the Mason’s to take pizza off of their Luca menu, and instead give them their very own place to shine.

This is how Pizzeria Luca was born.

The new pizzeria occupies a 3,200-square-foot space at 1200 Christopher Place in Manheim Township. According to Leeann, the new establishment is capable of seating up to 65 guests on the inside and an additional 40 guests at their outdoor covered patio section.

The new modern-Italian eatery offers 18 different specialty pizzas that range from $16 to $24, a variety of Italian sides, salads, and a cocktail selection as well.

If you are interested in checking out Pizzeria Luca’s full menu, you can click here.

According to Leeann, since she and her husband debuted the new location they have created 75 new jobs. If you are interested in joining the Pizzeria Luca team, then you are encouraged to send an email to info@pizzerialucalancaster.com

Pizzeria Luca opened its doors on Wednesday, September 13 and currently, their hours of operation are:

Wednesdays – Sundays // 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

It is important to note that starting in November 2023, the new Pizzeria Luca will be open 7-days a week and will also expand their hours of operation to include lunch service.

“[Opening up] is a great feeling – we just love being able to make people happy and we love what we do,” Leeann added. “We like to say that Luca is the sophisticated older sister and [Pizzeria Luca] is the fun, lively little sister.”

Since opening, Pizzeria Luca has been making 300 to 400 pizzas a day during its dinner service.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.