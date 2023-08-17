LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Once Upon A Child retail store recently opened its doors in Lancaster.

The new Once Upon A Child retail store is located at 896 Plaza Boulevard, across from the Park City Center. According to the release, the new store location is owned and operated by Yvonne Rantz and Chris Pawlowski.

The new store will offer a wide variety of affordable, gently used children’s clothes, shoes, toys, equipment, and more!

In addition to offering affordable children’s items, this new location will feature a “unique retail resale concept”, which will allow parents the opportunity to sell their used children’s supplies to Once Upon A Child and be paid on the spot.

It should be noted that Once Upon A Child ensures that all products that they sell meet their mandatory and voluntary safety standards.

“The retail industry is partly responsible for causing big environmental issues in the world today,” Yvonne said. “I really admire the resale aspect of Once Upon A Child and the environmental issues it helps alleviate. By allowing parents to bring in their gently used clothing for resale, we are able to shy away from the fast-fashion industry and offer parents a more sustainable way to shop.”

Currently, the new store is hiring – if you are interested in applying you can click here.

The new location held its official grand opening on Thursday, Aug. 10 and its hours of operation are:

Mondays – Saturdays // 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sundays // 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

According to Once Upon A Child, today they have 400 franchised locations across the U.S. and Canada.