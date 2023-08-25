LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Sheetz location will soon be opening its doors early next week.

According to Sheetz, their newest Midstate location is slated to open its doors in Lancaster County early next week, on Monday, August 28. The new store location can be found at 1655 Rohrerstown Road.

In celebration of this grand opening, starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, there will be multiple prize giveaways, which include a “free Sheetz for a year’ giveaway – equal to $2,500. In addition to the possible $2,500 giveaway, the new Sheetz will also be giving away free self-serve coffee and soda all day.

In addition to guest giveaways, the new Sheetz will also be donating to multiple local organizations across Central PA, which includes:

$2,500 to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank

$2,500 to the Special Olympics of Pennsylvania

According to Sheetz, in the spirit of giving they are also encouraging people to come and donate non-perishable foods. In return, donors will receive a free Sheetz thermal bag while supplies last, from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Today, Sheetz operates more than 680 locations across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, and Maryland. All of these locations are open 24/7, 365 days a year.