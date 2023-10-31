LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new locally owned, handcrafted Mexican ice cream shop recently made its debut in Lancaster County.

The new Mezcla Ice Cream is owned and operated by Heidi Castillo, who is a Hispanic American, and Ole Hongvanthong, who is an Asian American. These two owners also own and operate PhotOle Photography, which they have been managing together for the past 15 years.

Their new Lancaster County ice cream shop offers a wide range of unique ice cream flavors such as Corn, Avocado, Cajeta, Guava and Cheese, Gansito, Dragon Fruit, and a lot more. On any given day, Mezcla Ice Cream offers a rotation of about seven different flavors at a time.

“Our [handcrafted ice cream] options are just right in sweetness and not as heavy as other ice creams,” Castillo said in an email.

Mezcla Ice Cream now occupies a 200-square-foot space at 318 South Duke Street. The new establishment offers take-out and carry-out options for customers.

Their hours of operation are:

Fridays – Sundays // 2p.m. to 8 p.m.

“It is humbling to be the bearers of the stories of our neighbors in the Historic Southeast. We feel grateful and fortunate that our community is taking the time to come out and support us, and that they feel comfortable coming together or gathering with their families and friends at Mezcla,” The owners said in an email. “We’ve learned that Central PA is adventurous, experiences different cultures through food, and is open and willing to travel to the Historic Southeast to experience both of our cultures. We are happy that we took a chance on ourselves.”

According to Castillo, the new shop officially opened its doors on Sunday, October 8. Moving forward, the new round ice creamery is going to soon offer a new ‘bubble waffle’ to compliment their ice cream.