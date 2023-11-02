PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — A locally owned game store that is designed for any and all “nerdy” needs will soon be making its debut in Lebanon County.

The Nerd Place is owned and operated by two gaming enthusiasts named Drew Hale and Kyle Croman, who will soon be opening their first-ever brick-and-mortar business. Hale says he grew up in Schuylkill County and Croman is native to the Hershey/ Harrisburg area.

According to Hale, he and Croman have been planning this new store concept for the past five to six years. The partners started testing their initial ideas by first running an online retail store, which launched about two years ago.

“For us, I think this is where [Kyle and I’s] passions and hobbies meet,” Hale explained. “[The Nerd Place] is a place for people to come and play some games or to pick them up.”

The partner’s new, self-proclaimed “nerdy shopping center” has a wide variety of gaming opportunities for its future guests to enjoy. The new 2,500-square-foot storefront comes equipped with 15 high-end gaming PCs, four televisions, and four gaming monitors that are set up for console play.

The available consoles include modern-day consoles such as the Nintendo Switch and Xbox, in addition to several other older-generation consoles as well, for gamers looking for a sense of nostalgia.

In addition to the gaming lounge, the new storefront also offers seating areas for a multitude of tabletop games such as Magic the Gathering, Pokémon, Lorcana, and a lot more. Altogether, The Nerd Place has enough seating for 70 to 75 guests at a time, which will allow them to host large-scale tournaments.

According to Hale, The Nerd Place will also feature a retail section that boasts a large collection of Funko Pops, Magic cards, Pokémon cards, Lorcana Cards, Play mats, Comic books, snacks, and much more!

For more information on what The Nerd Place will have to offer, you can visit their website by clicking here.

The Nerd Place is located at 50 North Railroad Street in Palmyra and is slated to open its doors on Saturday, November 18; however, they are planning on having a soft opening at some point prior to that date.

Upon their grand opening, The Nerd Place’s hours of operation will be:

Tuesdays – Fridays // 4 p.m. to 9p.m.

Saturdays // 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sundays // 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“I’ll tell you what, it feels amazing [to open soon],” Hale said. “We have been building this since April and there was a whole lot to undertake in order to get us to where we are. We are just excited to let people enjoy what we have finally put together!”

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.