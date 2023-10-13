WEST YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A local ramen noodle restaurant will soon be opening a second location in the Midstate.

According to a Facebook post by Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate, a new Ninja Ramen restaurant will soon be opening its doors in York County at 330 Towne Center Drive. The local restaurant is known for offering a wide variety of authentic Japanese ramen noodle dishes, in addition to other Japanese-style options as well.

To view the new restaurant’s full menu, you can click here.

Ninja Ramen’s new 2,000 square foot space was previously occupied by Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, which has since closed its doors. The new location will be situated directly across from Walmart, Crumbl Cookies, and Hobby Lobby.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In addition to this new York County location, Ninja Ramen also has a second Midstate location in Lancaster County, which is located at 2046 Fruitville Pike. This locations hours of operation are:

Sundays – Thursdays // 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Fridays – Saturdays // 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

abc27 news tried reaching out to Ninja Ramen for more information but did not hear back at the time of this publication.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.