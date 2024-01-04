CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — This past week in the Midstate, abc27 news covered a new Lancaster taproom, a Harrisburg adventure park, and a new York County Wawa that is coming soon.

A locally owned brewery recently announced that they will be opening a new taproom in the City of Lancaster later this month. Truth Beer Co. was first established back in 2022 and their brewery is based in Akron, Pa. The new taproom will have 15 brews on tap, and is 1,200 square feet in size.

This indoor adventure park will be having its official grand opening this weekend. The new Urban Air will offer a wide array of attractions for adults and children to enjoy – it occupies a 50,000-square-foot space. Once open, the new facility will operate 7 days a week.

TRUE Commercial Real Estate announced last week that they recently sold a plot of land in York County to Wawa. The new Wawa will occupy a 3.5 acre parcel – it is still unknown when official land development plans will be released.

Tune in next week for another edition of your Local Business Beat!