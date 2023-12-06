LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — An official ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new disc golf course will be held later this week.

On Saturday, December 9, at 10:00 a.m. there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the newly constructed Lebanon Federal Credit Union Disc Golf Course.

According to the release, the new 18-hole disc golf course was funded entirely through private sponsors and was built by volunteers over the past 12 months. The holes themselves are situated in mostly wooded areas that follow the perimeter of the historic 100-acre park.

This new course was designed to be utilized by experienced and armature players alike, and it is free for the public to use. Once open, the new disc golf course will be playable 7 days a week from dawn until dusk.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony is going to take place at the main parking lot of Coleman Memorial Park, which is located at 1400 Maple Street in Lebanon.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.