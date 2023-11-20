CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — During the month of November, we had nine new businesses open their doors in the Midstate.
Openings:
The Nerd Place (11/2)
- A new gaming store that offers guests the chance to play an array of table games along with multiple console and computer games recently opened on November 18 at 50 North Railroad Street in Palmyra.
Miaa Mexican Bistro (11/6)
- This new authentic Mexican restaurant recently opened its doors on 615 East Main Street in Palmyra back on November 8. The new eatery offers Mexican breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and they are open 7 days a week.
Eternia Dreams Toys & Collectibles (11/7)
- A vintage collectibles store recently made its debut in Gettysburg at 1863 Gettysburg Village Drive. The new shop offers a vast inventory of thousands of collectibles, toys, comics, video games, VHS tapes, and more. The new vintage store opened back on November 8.
New Holland Coffee Company (11/8)
- This local coffee company recently opened a new location in Lancaster County on 51 West Kleine Lane. This is the fourth coffee shop that the New Holland Coffee Company has opened in the Midstate.
Columbia Kettle Works (11/9)
- A locally owned microbrewery recently opened a new Taproom in Adamstown, Lancaster County on 2800 North Reading Road. The new taproom is equipped with 16 beer taps and has an industrial design on the interior. The new taproom made its official debut back on November 12.
Taylor Chip (11/9)
- A new Taylor Chip officially opened its new York County location at 3013 East Market Street, on Thursday, November 9. The new location has become the fourth in the Midstate, and it is open Monday through Saturday.
Lancaster Troll Market (11/10)
- This new Renaissance fair-themed retail and consignment store recently opened its doors in Lancaster County on November 4. The new store features a vast collection of thousands of fantasy-themed items, from books, toys, clothing, apparel, leather goods, jewelry, swords, and more!
Deja Brew (11/13)
- This local coffee shop and bakery recently debuted a new location in Fairfield, Pa. at 815 Waynesboro Pike. The new shop is named the “Miney Branch”, and is now the second location in the Midstate.
Busy Bodies Play Cafe (11/15)
- This indoor children playground opened its second Midstate location on November 16. The new indoor playground features a large play rooms along with the offering of several interactive childrens classes. Their one location can be found at the Shops at Rockvale, and their new location is on 171 North Queen Street.