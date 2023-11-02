ORRTANNA, Pa. (WHTM) — A long-time Midstate winery recently announced the release of two new wines in honor of the upcoming “A Gettysburg Christmas” movie.

The Adams County Winery recently announced that they will soon be releasing two new wines to commemorate the upcoming release of the new movie called “A Gettysburg Christmas”, which is to be released on November 27, 2023.

According to the Adams County Winery, these two new wines were created in collaboration with the writer, director, and producer of A Gettysburg Christmas, Bo Brinkman.

“I had the idea to ask Adams County Winery to be our official winery for the movie while

tasting their wines with friends and enjoying the beautiful surroundings,” Brinkman said.

“Adams County Winery has by far the best-tasting wines in the region, so what better place

to create a couple of holiday seasonal wines to accompany our Christmas movie.”

The one new wine is called ‘A Gettysburg Christmas Red’, which is described as a “semi-sweet blend of red grapes which opens with tones of smoke and oak (despite not being oak-aged), hints of red cherry, red currant, and red plums, followed by a rich, fruity finish.”

The second new wine is called ‘A Gettysburg Christmas White’, which is described by the winery as “a sweet blend of white grapes, highlighted by an elegant yet complex nose that boasts notes of Asian pear, citrus, and apple blossom with a lingering finish of pears and apples.”

To check out more of the wines that the Adams County Winery has to offer, you can click here.

According to the Adams County Winery, they will be hosting an event at the Farm Winery, located at 251 Peach Tree Road, to celebrate the release of these new wines on Saturday, November 4.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information on this event and what it will offer, you can click here.

The Adams County Winery first opened its doors in Orrtanna, Pa. back in 1975. According to the winery, they are currently the fifth oldest winery in all of Pennsylvania.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.