CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — A national discount retailer that is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania will soon unveil its 500th store location.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet recently announced that they have officially opened their 500th store location, which held its grand opening in the morning hours of Wednesday, Sept. 27. According to Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, the new store location brings them one step closer to their goal of opening 1,050 stores across the country.

Ollie’s team cuts the ribbon of new Iowa City store, their first in Iowa and 500th store in the nation.

In addition to the 500th store location, the Harrisburg-based discount retailer is also celebrating the “topping out” of a new distribution center in Illinois. According to Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, this new 615,000-square-foot facility will provide service to between 150 and 175 stores, while also creating over 200 new jobs in the process.

The new Midwest distribution center is scheduled to open in 2024.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“It’s a very exciting week for Ollie’s as we open our 500th store in Iowa—our 30th state—and we are grateful to our team members and customers who have helped us reach this important milestone,” John Swygert, President and Chief Executive Officer said. “As we continue our journey to open more than 1,050 stores, building a distribution center strategically located in Illinois allows us to efficiently meet demand and deliver outstanding deals to our customers at the lowest possible prices while we expand our national footprint.”

According to their website, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet opened its first location in Mechanicsburg back in July of 1982. Today, the Pennsylvania company employs over 11,000 team members across 30 states.