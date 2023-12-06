LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Planet Fitness has officially announced the grand opening date of their new Lancaster County location.

abc27 news reported back in September 2023 when a spokesperson with National Fitness Partners confirmed that a new Planet Fitness location would be opening its doors at the Lancaster Shopping Center.

The new Planet Fitness, located at 1515 Lititz Pike, will occupy the space that was previously home to the A.C. Moore Arts and Crafts.

According to Planet Fitness, the new facility will come equipped with state-of-the-art cardio machines and strength equipment, a 30-Minute Express Circuit, numerous flat-screen TVs, locker rooms and showers, and a lot more!

“We look forward to becoming part of the Lititz Pike community and providing an affordable, high-quality Judgement Free fitness center for everyone,” Christine Smith, Chief Marketing Officer at National Fitness Partners, a Planet Fitness franchise division said. “People of all fitness levels are welcome at Planet Fitness and we are excited to help those in our Lititz Pike club reach their wellness goals.”

Upon Planet Fitness’ grand opening on Sunday, December 17, their staffed hours of operation will be:

Mondays – Fridays // 12 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturdays – Sundays // 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

According to a spokesperson with National Fitness Partners, they currently own and operate 121 other Planet Fitness locations across eight states.