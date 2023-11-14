NORTH CORNWALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Plans to construct a new Lebanon County Chick-fil-A have recently been approved, and the demolition of the former Golden Corral is now underway.

According to North Cornwall Township’s Public Works Director Justin Thompson, Chick-fil-A received conditional approval for their new restaurant during a Tuesday, October 3 Board of Supervisors meeting.

Following the Board of Supervisor’s conditional approval, the Township Solicitor reviewed the security bond, developer’s agreement, and the storm water O&M agreement. According to Thompson, the Solicitor found that everything was in order and they are now waiting for COLA and NPDES approval, which is expected to be completed in the next few weeks.

Since the conditional approval was granted, the former Golden Corral on 1147 Quentin Road is officially in the process of being demolished. The demolition is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

Former Golden Corral being demolished on 1147 Quentin Road. Will soon be the location of the new Chick-fil-A.

According to the Land Development Plans, the new Chick-fil-A will boast a newly constructed 5,905 square foot space that will be capable of seating up to 70 guests at a time. The new restaurant location will also feature 55 parking spaces and a three-lane drive thru.

abc27 news reported back in June when North Cornwall Township’s engineer requested additional traffic data due to concerns of traffic stacking up at the access road off of Quentin Road. According to Thompson, the Township’s traffic concerns have been addressed and they do not have any traffic concerns moving forward.

Thompson says that representatives of Chick-fil-A expect construction of the new restaurant to begin in the Spring of 2024, and depending on the weather, they expect it to be completed by the end of 2024.

