DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A local food truck and restaurant recently announced that they will be ending all their operations, starting this weekend.

The owner of the popular food truck and restaurant, named ShreddRRz, recently announced on Sunday, December 3 that they will be ending all their operations across the Midstate. Their Facebook announcement reads:

“We would like to thank our many customers and friends who have supported ShreddRRz over the last few years,” ShreddRRz shared on Facebook. “However the time has come for us to hang up the truck keys, turn off the shop lights and move on from the market.”

According to ShreddRRz website, the establishment has three different operations that will be closing down, which includes ShreddRRz food truck, ShreddRRz restaurant location on 7839 Allentown Boulevard in Harrisburg, and ShreddRRz stand at the Fresh Market in Hershey, Pa.

The business also shared the final hours of operation for their Harrisburg restaurant and their stand at the Fresh Market in Hershey. Their restaurant location’s final hours of operation will be:

Monday, December 4 – Tuesday, December 5 // 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, December 7 – Friday, December 8 // 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

ShreddRRz final hours of operation at the Fresh Market will be:

Thursday, December 7 // 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday, December 8 – Saturday, December 9 // 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

ShreddRRz food truck was first established back in 2016 by Rob Billet and Rock Kinderman. According to the owners, they opened their brick and mortar restaurant location in April of 2021, followed by their Fresh Market stand in 2022.

The owner says that they decided to close because they are approaching retirement and “despite our best efforts we have not gotten to the level of sales we were anticipating at the locations outside of the food truck.”

ShreddRRz will officially close all operations on Saturday, December 9.

