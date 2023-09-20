YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular local cookie company will soon be opening a new location in York County.

abc27 news reported back in June when a representative with Taylor Chip confirmed that the company was looking to expand into York County. According to the Taylor Chip representative, the popular cookie company decided to expand into York County after conducting a poll on social media where they asked their customers where they would like to see a new Taylor Chip location open.

“The two most popular places our Cookie Friends wanted to see more locations are in Philly and York,” a Taylor Chip representative previously stated. “A lot of our cookie friends commute from York to our Lancaster locations already, so York just made sense. Also, Doug grew up in York when he was a kid, he loves the city.”

According to a recent social media post by Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate, the new Taylor Chip will soon occupy a 1,584-square-foot space located at 3013 East Market Street at the Firehouse Shoppes in York.

Upon opening the new York County location, Taylor Chip anticipates creating about 15 to 20 new jobs in the area. According to their website, they are currently taking applications for multiple positions at the new storefront.

If you are interested in applying for a position you can click here.

Taylor Chip is owned and operated by husband and wife Sara and Doug Taylor, who opened their first Taylor Chip cookie stand in August of 2018. According to their website, the cookie company currently has three locations in Central Pennsylvania, which can be found at:

1573 Manheim Pike (Lancaster, Pa.)

23 Center Street (Intercourse, Pa.)

121 Towne Square Drive (Hershey, Pa.)

According to the Taylor Chip representative, the company hopes to open the new York County location on October 14, but that date is subject to change.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.