LITTLESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A locally owned, premium extra virgin olive oil company recently announced its upcoming relocation to a new Adams County storefront.

The Gettysburg Olive Oil Company is owned and operated by Littlestown residents and business owners Lori and Art Stewart.

The Stewart’s are also the owners and operators of a trade show exhibit company called ThreeBigDogs, which they purchased back in 2015. Additionally, Lori and Art were previously the owners of the Marketplace at Gettysburg, which unfortunately closed its doors back in August 2023, after two years of operation.

According to Lori, the Gettysburg Olive Oil Company was first launched in August of 2021 and occupied a space at 430 Baltimore Street in Gettysburg. The new business specializes in offering a wide variety of premium extra virgin olive oils and balsamic vinegars that are imported from Tunisia. The business also offers a collection of pantry items that are from other small businesses.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Our customers have said that we are a business that promotes a healthy life style,” Lori explained. “[Our products] are a great way to add flavor to your meals – we have over 60 flavors of olive oils and balsamic vinegars.”

If you are interested in seeing what else the Gettysburg Olive Oil Company has to offer, you can click here.

Recently, the Stewart’s announced that they would now be relocating from their current storefront in Gettysburg to a new 400 square foot space in Littlestown, at 5 South Queen Street. According to Lori, the space was previously occupied by a bakery called Gateau Monique, which recently moved right across the street.

The Gettysburg Olive Oil Company’s new location will have its official grand opening on Saturday, November 11. Their hours of operation will be:

Thursdays – Fridays // 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturdays – Sundays // 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We are excited to open in Littlestown – it gives off a small town feeling and it just has a great vibe,” Lori said. “I am really looking forward to it!”

According to Lori, moving forward she and her husband hope to eventually expand back into Gettysburg and are excited to start making new partnerships with other small businesses in Littlestown.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.