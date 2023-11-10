LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A self-proclaimed “all-purpose nerd place” that has a Renaissance Fair and fantasy theme, officially made its debut in Lancaster.

The brand new Lancaster Troll Market was recently brought into existence by owner and operator Dominic Lau, who is a Lancaster County native. Prior to opening his medieval, fantasy retail consignment store, Lau worked for the past 23 years doing prop and set work.

“I am a bit of a fantasy fan and I had this idea [for the Lancaster Troll Market,” Lau explained. “I just really wanted to build this thing! I have been a collector of nerdy stuff my whole life.”

The new 3,500-square-foot Lancaster Troll Market currently has about 10 to 15 different vendors and consigners offering their fantasy and nerdy items for sale. According to Lau, the new store has a vast collection of thousands of items for people to check out, such as books, toys, clothing, apparel, leather goods, jewelry, swords, and more!

In addition to medieval-renaissance-style shopping, the new Lancaster Troll Market also has two different themed spaces that customers are able to book for their own events.

“The Bard’s Corner”

“The War Room”

One room is called “The Bards Corner”, which is a stage and event area, and the other space is referred to as “The War Room”, which is a game space that was designed for a more immersive D&D or role-playing experience; although Lau says the space can be used for other meetings or events as well.

If you are interested in booking a room, you can click here.

The Lancaster Troll Market is located at 44 North Queen Street in suite 1004A, which was previously occupied by the Nimble Thimble. The new consignment and retail store held its official grand opening last Saturday, November 4.

Their hours of operation are:

Tuesdays // 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesdays – Thursdays // 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Fridays // 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturdays // 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sundays // 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Moving forward, Lau says he has plans to complete “phase 2” of the Lancaster Troll Market, which will include a new “nerd crafting” space for guests to paint miniatures and build different terrain. Additionally, he says he will also be making a small, exclusive space that is specifically for tabletop gaming.

He hopes to start constructing phase 2 after the holidays.

“[Opening the Lancaster Troll Market] is still surreal,” Lau added. “I was working on this for the past 7 or 8 months. The outpouring of support from the people has been great – when they walk in here they are just amazed!”

