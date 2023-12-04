BRICKERVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A long-time Lancaster County restaurant and petting zoo was recently listed for sale after operating for more than five decades.

The Pretzel Hut, located at 2224 Furnace Hills Pike in Lancaster County, was recently listed for sale for $850,000. According to the listing, the long-time eatery and petting zoo has been in operation for the past 56 years.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The listed property includes a large petting zoo area that occupies five wooded acres and an on-site eatery that is about 2,277 square feet in size. The eatery features 20 picnic tables along the outside of the establishment and an additional 45 seats on the inside.

It also boasts enough parking for 45 to 50 vehicles.

According to the listing, the property was first built back in 1967 and is currently in turn-key condition. While in operation, The Pretzel Hut was most known for offering “burgers, sandwiches, cheesesteaks, ice cream, soda, and of course pretzels.”

The property was listed by Howard Hanna Real Estate and the listing agent for the property is Tommy Long.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.