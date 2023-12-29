GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Royal Farms location will be opening its doors in Gettysburg later next month.

According to a release by Royal Farms, the new convenience store and gas station will soon be opening its doors at 1580 York Road, which is about six minutes away from Gettysburg National Military Park.

The new Royal Farms is going to feature 16 fueling stations, alongside a high-flow diesel canopy with Diesel Exhaust Fluid. The new location will be operational 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

“Royal Farms is delighted to announce its expansion into the historic city of Gettysburg. We are bringing the unrivaled taste of our World-Famous chicken to the vibrant local community and extending a warm welcome to both residents and visitors.” Ricki Ettinger, District Leader said.

Royal Farms will also be hosting a ticketed soft opening event, where customers will be able to check out the new store and be served one free meal from the soft opening menu. To secure your free ticket, you can click here.

The new store’s grand opening will be on Monday, January 22.

Royal Farms is currently hiring for multiple positions at the new Gettysburg store and if you are interested in applying, you can click here.

According to Royal Farms, they were first founded back in 1959 under the name ‘White Jug’. Currently, the company has nearly 300 locations throughout the Mid-Atlantic, in states such as Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia, and North Carolina.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.