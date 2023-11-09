YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Taylor Chip cookie franchise recently opened its doors in York.

abc27 news first reported back in June 2023 when a spokesperson confirmed that Taylor Chip was looking to expand into York County.

According to their Facebook page, the new Taylor Chip space, located at 3013 East Market Street, officially opened its doors on Thursday, November 9. The new 1,584-square-foot location at the Firehouse Shoppes in York was formerly occupied by Tropical Smoothie.

In celebration of opening its doors today, Taylor Chip will be holding a soft opening event this weekend on Saturday, November 11. According to Taylor Chip, prior to their grand opening, their hours of operation will be:

Mondays – Saturdays // 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Taylor Chip says that they specifically designed their York location to eventually accommodate the serving of ice cream, which they say is “On its way!”

Currently, Taylor Chip is still hiring for multiple positions at their new location and if you are interested in applying, you can click here.

Taylor Chip is owned and operated by husband and wife Sara and Doug Taylor, who opened their first Taylor Chip cookie stand in August of 2018. According to their website, the cookie company currently has three other locations in Central Pennsylvania, which can be found at:

1573 Manheim Pike (Lancaster, Pa.)

23 Center Street (Intercourse, Pa.)

121 Towne Square Drive (Hershey, Pa.)

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.